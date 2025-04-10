Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Graco by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $85.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.26. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

