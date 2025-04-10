Accredited Investors Inc. Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,239,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,580,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,003,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after buying an additional 241,812 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
