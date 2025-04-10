Accredited Investors Inc. Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,105,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,790,000 after purchasing an additional 407,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,397,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,787,000 after acquiring an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.50 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.78.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

