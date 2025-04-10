Accredited Investors Inc. Has $507,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 43,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 1,261.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 77,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.4 %

PFE opened at $22.18 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

