Accredited Investors Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

