Accredited Investors Inc. Has $28.32 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $114.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $139.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.43 and a 200 day moving average of $126.61.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

