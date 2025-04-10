Accredited Investors Inc. Has $10.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of IWS opened at $118.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

