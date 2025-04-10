Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 150,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 33,065 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 702,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.