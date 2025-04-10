Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 43 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 386,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.67.

NYSE:LLY opened at $751.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $840.79 and its 200-day moving average is $826.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $712.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

