accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
LON:ACSO traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 416.80 ($5.33). 96,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,530. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 467.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 509.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. accesso Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 386.66 ($4.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 768.20 ($9.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £207.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
