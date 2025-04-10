accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON:ACSO traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 416.80 ($5.33). 96,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,530. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 467.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 509.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. accesso Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 386.66 ($4.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 768.20 ($9.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £207.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

