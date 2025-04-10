abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 768519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

