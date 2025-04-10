Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.37. 1,092,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,811. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $7.03.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

