Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.37. 1,092,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,811. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $7.03.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
