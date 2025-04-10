ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABBNY. Dnb Nor Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ABB from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ABB stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. ABB has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $59.67.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

