a.k.a. Brands’ (AKA) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by Weiss Ratings in a report released on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.74). a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $159.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. Research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

