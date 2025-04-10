724 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 724 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,830,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $269.86 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.97. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Capital raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

