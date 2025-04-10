72,000 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SiTime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 8,460.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

SiTime Trading Up 28.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $149.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.91. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.98. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $268.18.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total transaction of $205,033.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,376,176.76. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $610,049.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,323,545. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,542 shares of company stock valued at $978,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

