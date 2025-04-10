4,935 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,935 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,481,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,160,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 526,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after buying an additional 165,866 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 204,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 138,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Synaptics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,483,000 after buying an additional 95,432 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Stock Up 21.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.60. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, insider Ken Rizvi purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. This trade represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

