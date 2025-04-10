475 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Redwood Park Advisors LLC

Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,707,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

