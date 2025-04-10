462,811 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 462,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Peloton Interactive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,833,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,953.52. This trade represents a 23.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,802.25. This represents a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 674,338 shares of company stock worth $5,522,838. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 17.4 %

PTON opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

