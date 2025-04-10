3,091 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 73.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.84. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,944.56. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

