27,751 Shares in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Acquired by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,990,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,577,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 553,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,042 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,164,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,860,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after acquiring an additional 82,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $204,876.32. This represents a 61.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,155.08. This trade represents a 57.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,132 shares of company stock worth $620,476 in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

