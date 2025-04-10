179 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Redwood Park Advisors LLC

Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $533.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $648.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.