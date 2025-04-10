16,479 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,479 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Credicorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 80,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of BAP opened at $177.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

