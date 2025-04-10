1,500 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.16.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

