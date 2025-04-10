1,275 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by World Investment Advisors

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2025

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Up 13.1 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $218.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,606.35. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.