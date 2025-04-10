1,275 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Up 13.1 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $218.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $242.74.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,606.35. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.80.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

