1,213 Shares in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) Purchased by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 2,838.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after buying an additional 662,287 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,311,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,596,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

Nano Nuclear Energy stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.19 million and a P/E ratio of -60.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nano Nuclear Energy ( NASDAQ:NNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

