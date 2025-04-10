11,964 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 61.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGLD stock opened at $164.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

