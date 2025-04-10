1,027 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Redwood Park Advisors LLC

Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

