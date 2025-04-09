Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZFSVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 28.00 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of ZFSVF stock opened at $648.95 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $477.21 and a fifty-two week high of $728.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $657.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.08.
