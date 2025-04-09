ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) & Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Critical Survey

Dividends

ZTE pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ZTE pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

ZTE has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZTE and Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE $17.75 billion 0.53 $1.06 billion $0.47 8.60 Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. $2.02 billion 1.79 $340.19 million N/A N/A

Profitability

ZTE has higher revenue and earnings than Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc..

This table compares ZTE and Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE 5.89% 13.25% 4.04% Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ZTE beats Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements. The Consumer Business segment offers smart phones, mobile data terminals, family terminals, and fusion terminals, as well as related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions. The company is also involved in the lease transactions centered on finance leases. In addition, it offers corporate and financial management advisory, and bill collection services; computer system development and operation, fee-based job placement, and general administration services. Further, the company engages in the guarantee of housing loans and consumer loans, etc.; purchase of monetary receivables; appraisal of real estate for loan collateral; operation of centers for loans, remittance, and bill collection; and making, printing, and binding of various documents. Additionally, it offers credit cards services; public-offering assistance support services for corporate rehabilitation; part-time employee management services; and finance and securities-related services. As of July 1, 2022, the company operated through a network of head office and 177 branches, and 25 sub-branches in Japan; 1 branch in New York and a representative office in Silicon Valley; and 2 branches in Hong Kong and Singapore, and 1 representative office in Shanghai. The company was formerly known as The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Shizuoka, Japan.

