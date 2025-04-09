Zazove Associates LLC Has $966,000 Position in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV)

Zazove Associates LLC cut its holdings in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 592,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings in Osisko Development were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODV. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Osisko Development in the 4th quarter worth $944,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Development by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,466,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 673,523 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Osisko Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODV stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.52. Osisko Development Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Osisko Development ( NYSE:ODV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 1,817.64%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Development Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

