Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for CORT Earnings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $70.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.15. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $117.33.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $111,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $178,100.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,912,324.01. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,124 shares of company stock worth $15,074,318. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

