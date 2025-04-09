Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for Chubb Q1 Earnings

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Chubb in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2026 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.64.

CB opened at $274.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.41. Chubb has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

In other news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

