Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for Adobe Q2 Earnings

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adobe in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.54.

Shares of ADBE opened at $340.00 on Monday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Adobe by 562.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 16,560 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the software company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 5,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

