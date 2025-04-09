Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Terex

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Terex in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Terex has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. The trade was a 6.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,179,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,782,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,920 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,150,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $35,001,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,930,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,247,000 after purchasing an additional 582,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

