Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.43 and last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 34037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,445 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

