XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 298366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

XIFR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $33.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $748.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.70 and a beta of 0.97.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,434 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in XPLR Infrastructure by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in XPLR Infrastructure by 610.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,642 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPLR Infrastructure by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

