Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wynn Resorts stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $107.81.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 5,025 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $406,974.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,905,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,197,974.75. This trade represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 438,700 shares of company stock valued at $31,300,943. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

