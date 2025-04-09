Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 257.50 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 259.82 ($3.32), with a volume of 8054779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291.99 ($3.73).

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 317.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 327.68.

Get Worldwide Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Worldwide Healthcare

In other news, insider Sven Borho purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £149,500 ($191,029.90). Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Worldwide Healthcare

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: WWH).

WWH invests in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. WWH invests worldwide in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.