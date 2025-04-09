World Investment Advisors Takes $273,000 Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

