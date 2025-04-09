World Investment Advisors Raises Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,082 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Banc of California were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter worth $489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter worth $21,207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Banc of California from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Banc of California Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BANC opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.85. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.