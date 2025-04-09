World Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,657 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,657 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.42.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $80,116.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,648.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,793.40. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $120.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

