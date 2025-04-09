World Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 14,014 First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUMB. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUMB opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

