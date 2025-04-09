World Investment Advisors Has $371,000 Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JIRE. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $512,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

