World Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

NYSE:AB opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. TD Cowen cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

