World Investment Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

ARGT stock opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $826.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.18. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.43.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

