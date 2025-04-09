World Investment Advisors Acquires 1,527 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average is $96.75. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

