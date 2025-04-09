WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.29 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 45003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.41.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $861.02 million, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Company Profile
The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 100 large-cap growth companies in the US that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QGRW was launched on Dec 15, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.
