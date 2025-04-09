Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 229,223 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 229,223 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $368,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.17.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $870.40 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $372.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $963.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $879.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

