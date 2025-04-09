Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,110 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Riskified were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,181,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 157,657 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Riskified by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 322,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 73,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Riskified by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 921,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 46,088 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Price Performance

RSKD stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Riskified Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.41 million, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RSKD shares. DA Davidson raised Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on RSKD

Riskified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.